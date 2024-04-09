US wildfires are getting bigger and more complex, prompting changes in firefighting workforce
By TY ONEIL
Associated Press
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Forecasters are warning that the potential for wildfires will be above normal in some areas across the United States over the coming months as temperatures rise and rain becomes sparse. The latest forecast by the National Interagency Fire Center shows a longer fire season amid climate change. With fires getting bigger and lasting longer, federal officials are pivoting to a new business model. They’re reconfiguring top-tier management teams to ensure they have more personnel equipped to deal with the most complex fires. Officials say it’s the biggest shift in large-scale wildfire management in decades.