University of Washington football player arrested, charged with raping 2 women

SEATTLE (AP) — Court documents show a University of Washington football player has been arrested and charged with raping two women in Seattle. KING-TV reports Seattle police officers arrested 18-year-old Tylin “Tybo” Rogers on Friday and booked him into King County Jail. He was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape and third-degree rape. Court documents say his bail was set at $150,000 for each case. The University of Washington athletic department said in a statement that Rogers has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. Jail records show Rogers has been released on bond.

