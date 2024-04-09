Truck driver fatally shot in confrontation with police officer in Michigan

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials say the driver of a semitrailer-truck rammed a police vehicle in southwestern Michigan, crashed it into a home, tried to flee and was fatally shot by an officer. The scene unfolded after St. Joseph Township officers responded to a request Monday evening to check on the welfare of the 42-year-old driver from Tennessee. Police say the driver tried to run and then got into an altercation with an officer, who shot him. The truck driver later died at a hospital. The officer suffered minor injuries and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

