Texas Attorney General sues to stop guaranteed income program for Houston-area residents

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a guaranteed income program set to start this month for Houston-area residents. The program by Harris County, where Houston is located, is set to provide “no-strings-attached” $500 monthly cash payments to 1,928 county residents for 18 months. In his lawsuit filed Tuesday in civil court in Houston, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton described the program as a “socialist experiment” by county officials that violates the Texas Constitution. Harris County officials pushed back on criticism of the program, saying the program was created to help people.

