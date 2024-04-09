South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Electoral Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma can run for office as a lawmaker in the upcoming election, overturning an earlier decision that had barred him from contesting the polls. The decision paves the way for Zuma to run for president on behalf of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, a new political organization that he joined last year after denouncing the ruling African National Congress party that he once led. The Independent Electoral Commission had earlier ruled that Zuma could not run for office due to his criminal record, after it received an objection against his candidature.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.