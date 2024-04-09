Passenger lands private plane after pilot’s medical issue

By WRAL Staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A passenger on Sunday landed a private plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after the pilot suffered a medical issue.

According to an RDU spokesperson, around 5 p.m., the small aircraft, a Cirrus SR-20, landed on a secondary runway near the general aviation terminal. RDU’s Airport Authority responded to the medical call and treated one person, who was transported to a local hospital.

According to RDU, all runways remained open and there was no impact on airport operations.

An incident report states the passenger took over the plane’s controls and safely landed the plane.

No one on the plane was identified, but WRAL News searched the aircraft’s tail number, which indicates the plane is registered to Coherent Aviation with Joseph Izatt listed as a contact.

Izatt is a distinguished professor at Duke University who died on Sunday, according to the school.

Izatt’s death was reported by the university, and the school lowered its flags on campus on Tuesday in his honor.

