Oregon Lottery announces location that sold $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot ticket

By Noor Shami

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — A Powerball ticket worth $1.326 billion was sold in Portland, the Oregon Lottery announced Sunday.

The lucky ticket was sold Saturday at the Plaid Pantry at 6060 NE Columbia Boulevard in Portland. Oregon Lottery said that store will receive a bonus of $100,000 for selling the jackpot winner.

Oregon Lottery said they are working with the ticket holder who came forward Monday to claim the prize.

This is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history and the eighth-largest among U.S. jackpots.

“I want to congratulate the winner on this life-changing moment. No one in Oregon has ever won a prize on this scale, and it’s very exciting for our staff and players,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells. “Even if you aren’t holding the winning ticket, all of our players support programs and services statewide that receive Lottery dollars.”

Plaid Pantry has sold other large Oregon Lottery jackpot prizes including a $3.3 million Megabucks jackpot last summer.

“Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn that one of our 104 Oregon stores sold the $1.3 billion dollar Powerball ticket,” said Plaid Pantry President and CEO, Jonathan Polonsky. “This store is one of our newest and most loved stores. Proceeds from the Oregon Lottery fund many programs that benefit everyone in the state, and we’ve been a proud partner with the Oregon Lottery since the very beginning. Congratulations to our lucky customer from our over 700 Plaid associates!”

A representative with Oregon Lottery said the lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $1.326 billion or a lump sum payment of $621 million. They said both prize options are before tax. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

The largest Powerball prize previously won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005. The last time a Powerball jackpot was won in the state was in 2018 by a Salem man, winning $150.4 million.

