New York City to end its relationship with embattled migrant services contractor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City will end its relationship with a medical services company tasked with housing and caring for an influx of international migrants, following scrutiny over the company’s lucrative deal with the city and the quality of its humanitarian services. Mayor Eric Adams’ office on Tuesday said the city would not renew its contract with DocGo before it expires on May 5 and will instead search for a new housing provider for migrants. DocGo, which previously worked with the city to provide COVID-19 testing, was awarded a $432 million no-bid emergency contract last year to help the city manage a massive new population of migrants.

