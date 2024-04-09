More than half of foreign-born people in US live in just 4 states and half are naturalized citizens

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More than half of the foreign-born population in the United States lives in just four states — California, Texas, Florida and New York. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The foreign-born population in 2022 was estimated to be 46.2 million people, or almost 14% of the U.S. population. Foreign-born individuals constitute more than 20% of the state’s population in California, New Jersey, New York and Florida. They make up 1.8% of West Virginia’s population, the smallest in the U.S. Half are from Latin America and half are naturalized citizens.

