Mexico’s outgoing leader is unhappy with the first presidential debate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is expressing dissatisfaction with the country’s first presidential debate ahead of the June election. He claimed on Tuesday that the debate’s narrative focused on what his opponents say instead of what he says his administration has achieved. Mexico’s Constitution limits presidents to one six-year term, so President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cannot run again. He has long compared his administration to the most heroic chapters of Mexican history. He expressed anger that the debate moderators posed questions about corruption and problems with the education and health care systems. Those are issues he says he has resolved.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.