Mexico releases video of Ecuador’s raid on its embassy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has released security camera video of the moments when Ecuadorian authorities forced their way into Mexico’s embassy, pushed a Mexican diplomat to the ground and carried out Ecuador’s former vice president who had been holed up there. The action Friday night greatly escalated tensions between the two countries, which had already been tussling since ex-Vice President Jorge Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive, took refuge at Mexico’s embassy in December. Ecuadorian police scaled the embassy walls and broke into the building. Mexico, as well as experts, say it appeared to be a blatant violation of international accords.

