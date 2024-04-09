Medical care and supplies are scarce as gang violence chokes Haiti’s capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Fresh gunfire has erupted in Haiti’s capital, forcing aid workers in downtown Port-au-Prince to halt urgently needed care for thousands of people. The Alliance for International Medical Action says the gang violence has forced 18 hospitals to stop working and caused a shortage in medical supplies. Haiti’s biggest seaport and main international airport remain closed. The violence has driven some 17,000 people from their homes in the capital. Many are crammed into abandoned schools and other buildings where they often share a single toilet.

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON Associated Press

