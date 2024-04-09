Kenyan hospital lays off 100 striking doctors as nationwide strike nears a month

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A public hospital in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi has laid off 100 doctors who are taking part in a nationwide strike for almost one month. The Kenyatta Referral Hospital management said Tuesday that new doctors had been hired in place of those striking. Doctors in Kenya have been on a nationwide strike since March demanding better pay and working conditions. President William Ruto on Sunday broke his silence over the strike saying there was no money to pay striking doctors. “We must be honest with ourselves and the truth is that we must live within our means, we can’t borrow money to pay salaries”, Ruto said.

