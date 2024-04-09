GOP’s Marjorie Taylor Greene delivers fresh threats of ousting Speaker Johnson in scathing rebuke

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is escalating her criticism of House Speaker Mike Johnson and threatening his ouster. In a lengthy letter Tuesday to colleagues the Georgia Republican outlined her complaints and renewed threats of a snap vote that could remove him from the speaker’s office. It comes as lawmakers return to work from a two-week spring recess and drags the still-new speaker back into the Republican chaos that has defined GOP House control. Johnson has little choice but to work with Democrats to pass big bills over objections of his hard-right flank. But if he does, Greene is threatening to hold a vote to remove him. It all threatens to grind work to a halt.

