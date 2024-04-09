Congress summons Boeing’s CEO to testify on its jetliner safety following new whistleblower charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Senate subcommittee has opened an investigation into the safety of Boeing jetliners, intensifying concerns about the airworthiness of the company’s aircraft. The panel has summoned Boeing’s CEO to a hearing next week at which Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour is expected to detail safety concerns involving the manufacture and assembly of the 787 Dreamliner. The subcommittee says those concerns could involve “potentially catastrophic safety risks.” Salehpour is also expected to describe alleged retaliation he faced after bringing his concerns forward. Boeing’s safety record has been under a microscope since a door panel on a 737 Max 9 jet blew out over Oregon in early January.

