Bob Woodruff Foundation: Where billionaires, celebrities, and the NFL go to support vets
By SARA HERSCHANDER of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Chronicle of Philanthropy
When billionaire philanthropists, celebrities, global embassies, and the National Football League want to lend a helping hand to American veterans, they increasingly turn to one source: the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Formed in 2006 to serve post-9/11 veterans and their families after ABC news reporter Bob Woodruff was injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq, the organization has become a celebrity favorite with its annual fundraiser — headlined byf Jon Stewart, Tracy Chapman, and Bruce Springsteen — raising $84 million since it was founded and $14 million last year. Through data savvy, niche grantmaking, and a membership network of over 100 veterans charities, it has become a go-to grantmaker for those looking to support veterans and military families.