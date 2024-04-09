At least 3 dead and 4 missing in an explosion at hydroelectric plant near Bologna

MILAN (AP) — Italian officials say an explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in the Apennine Mountains south of Bologna has left at least three people dead and another four reported missing. Five were being treated at hospitals for serious injuries including burns. The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers southwest of Bologna. Firefighter commander Francesco Notaro told SKY TG24 that an explosion underground collapsed part of the structure, and flooded the 9th underground level.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.