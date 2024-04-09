AI-operated fighter jet will fly Air Force secretary in a test of military’s future drone warplanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet of more than 1,000 autonomously operated combat aircraft. The Air Force’s top civilian leader says he plans to climb into an artificial intelligence-operated warplane and let it take him airborne. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told senators Tuesday at a hearing on the service’s 2025 budget he’s planning this spring on climbing into the cockpit of one of the F-16s the service has converted for drone flight to see for himself how it performs in the air. The Air Force is envisioning one piloted warplane serving as a quarterback to a fleet of accompanying drones.

