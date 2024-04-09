A Moroccan activist was sentenced to 5 years for criticizing the country’s ties to Israel

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — An activist who criticized Morocco’s decision to normalize relations with Israel has been sentenced to five years in prison. Critics on Monday denounced the trial of Abdul Rahman Zankad as Morocco’s latest effort to target opponents of the government’s ties to Israel as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. A court found Zankad guilty of insulting a constitutional institution and incitement. Tens of thousands of protesters across the political spectrum have taken to the streets in Morocco to denounce Israel and express support for Palestinian groups, including Hamas. The protesters have routinely criticized Israel’s allies including the United States and chanted demands for the government to “overturn normalization.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.