A court in Russia adds 2 more years to the prison term of Navalny’s associate

A court in Russia has added two more years to the 7 1/2 year prison term for a former associate of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the latest step in the Kremlin’s yearslong crackdown on dissent. Lilia Chanysheva, who used to head Navalny’s office in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, is already serving her sentence on charges of extremism. Her lawyer says Bashkortostan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday extended her sentence to 9 1/2 years. The Kremlin’s crackdown against opposition activists, independent journalists and government critics has intensified after Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than two years ago. Hundreds have faced criminal charges over protests and remarks condemning the war. Thousands have been fined or briefly jailed.

By The Associated Press

