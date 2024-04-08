Will China flood globe with EVs, green tech? What’s behind latest US-China trade fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s burgeoning production of electric cars and other green technologies has become a flashpoint in a new U.S.-China trade fight. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s five-day visit to China is highlighting the issue. China has sharply ramped up production of cheap electric vehicles, solar panels, and batteries, just as the Biden administration has pushed through legislation supporting many of those same industries in the U.S. Concerns are growing also in Europe and Mexico that China will seek to bolster its own struggling economy with a wave of exports that could undercut factories overseas. China argues that its low-priced products are helping the world combat climate change.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.