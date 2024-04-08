Terry Tang named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times after leading newsroom on interim basis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Tang has been formally named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times after leading its newsroom since January on an interim basis. Tang becomes the first woman to hold the post in the newspaper’s 142-year history. The Times said Monday that Tang has already moved in her interim role to reorganize the newsroom, form her own leadership team and put a heavier emphasis on traditional news reporting. Tang’s appointment comes amid a tumultuous year for the media institution. In January the Times said it would lay off more than 20% of the newsroom. Tang replaces Kevin Merida, who abruptly left that month after a 2 1/2-year tenure.

