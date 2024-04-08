Police seek connections between death of infant on Los Angeles area freeway and 2 deaths elsewhere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators are seeking connections between the deaths of an infant girl found on the shoulder of a busy Los Angeles area freeway, a man discovered slain at a suburban apartment complex, and a woman killed in a solo car crash near a beach. The series of events began Monday when officers came upon the infant and a 9-year-old girl on the side of Interstate 405 around 4:30 a.m. The infant died at the scene. Next police responding to an LA apartment found a man in 30s dead. Later authorities said they were investigating the solo crash of a black sedan that killed a woman behind the wheel.

