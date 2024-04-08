Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off of the roof of a 6-story bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville. Police tweeted that the 30-year-old singer was booked into jail early Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The charges stem from a chair being thrown from the rooftop of Chief’s bar and landing on Broadway near two police officers. Wallen’s attorney is Worrick Robinson. He confirmed the arrest and said the singer was cooperating fully with authorities. Wallen was released from custody, and has a court date scheduled May 3.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.