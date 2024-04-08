Morgan Wallen charged with reckless endangerment on Broadway

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Country music star Morgan Wallen spent Sunday night in jail after he allegedly threw a chair from the top of a Broadway bar.

According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Wallen was on the roof of Chief’s Bar around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, when witnesses watched him pick up a chair, throw it over the roof, and laugh about it. The rooftop of the bar sits six stories above Broadway.

Two officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were below on Broadway and said the chair landed three feet from them, according to the affidavit. Officers spoke with bar staff, and witnesses, and reviewed security footage, which all confirmed Wallen’s alleged actions, the affidavit states.

Wallen was arrested and booked just after 12:30 a.m. He is charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor. He posted a bond of $15,250 and was released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 a.m.

Chief’s Bar is owned by fellow country music star Eric Church and celebrated its Grand Opening over the weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.