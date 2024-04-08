Missouri to reduce risk of suffering if man requires surgical procedure at execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri corrections officials are working to reduce Brian Dorsey’s risk of suffering during his execution scheduled for Tuesday. The settlement filed Saturday ends a federal lawsuit that said Dorsey could face tremendous pain if required to undergo what’s known as a cutdown procedure to find a suitable vein for injection of the lethal drug. Dorsey is awaiting execution for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006. Obesity and other factors put him at risk of needing a cutdown procedure. It would involve cutting into his skin and pulling tissue apart with forceps to find a vein. A lawsuit had said Missouri had no provision for an anesthetic. Details of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.