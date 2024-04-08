McMahon has 3 hits, Blackmon hits home run and triple as Rockies beat Diamondbacks, 7-5

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon atoned for a costly error with three hits, Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled, and the Colorado Rockies beat Arizona 7-5 to deny Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career win. Arizona has dropped five in a row since Lovullo got his 499th victory April 2 against the New York Yankees. Lovullo, in his eighth season, is the longest-serving manager in franchise history. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland grinded through five innings for his longest outing of the season and Peter Lambert (2-0) pitched two innings of relief to earn the win. Jake Bird retired Eugenio Suarez with a bases-loaded fly to right to end the game and earn his first save after the Diamondbacks pushed across a run against Nick Mears.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.