Mayorkas impeachment trial set to start in Senate this week, but may be over before it starts

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will bring their case against Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate this week, two months after impeaching the Homeland Security secretary. House Speaker Mike Johnson said at the end of March that he would send the two articles to the Senate on April 10. Unlike former President Donald Trump’s two impeachment trials in 2020 and 2021, the Senate isn’t expected to spend much time considering the charges. Democrats who hold the Senate majority appear to have the votes to immediately dismiss the trial, though Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hasn’t yet said what he plans to do.

