Maryland lawmakers OK plan to rebuild Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have approved a plan to rebuild Baltimore’s storied but antiquated Pimlico Race Course and transfer the track to state control. The vote Monday night sends the bill to Gov. Wes Moore, who has expressed support for it. The measure would use $400 million in state bonds to rebuild the home of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. The legislation also calls for transferring Pimlico from the Stronach Group, which is the current owner of Pimlico and nearby Laurel Park, to a newly formed nonprofit that would operate under the state.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.