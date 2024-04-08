JPMorgan’s Dimon warns inflation, political polarization, wars creating risks not seen since WWII
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s most influential banker, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, told investors that he continues to expect the U.S. economy to be resilient and grow this year. But he worries geopolitical events including the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza war, as well as U.S. political polarization, might be creating an environment that “may very well be creating risks that could eclipse anything since World War II.” The comments came Monday in an annual shareholder letter from Dimon, who often uses the letter to weigh in broad topics like politics, regulation and global events and what it might mean to JPMorgan Chase, as well as the broader economy.