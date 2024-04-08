Haiti police recover hijacked cargo ship in rare victory after 5-hour shootout with gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police says it has recovered a hijacked cargo ship laden with rice following a gunbattle with gangs that lasted more than five hours. Authorities said Sunday that two policemen were injured and an undetermined number of gang members killed in the shootout off the coast of the Port-au-Prince capital. Saturday’s recovery was a rare victory for an underfunded and police department that has struggled to quell gang violence following a spate of attacks that began Feb. 29. Police said those responsible were members of two groups, the 5 Seconds gang and the Taliban gang.

