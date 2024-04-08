Girl Scouts help lost dogs reconnect with owners

By Nikki Hauser

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WTVF) — Some Girl Scouts are going above and beyond to help furry friends in their community.

A Williamson County troop is using the money they made selling Girl Scout Cookie classics to help lost dogs reconnect with their owners.

That’s through something called a microchip scanner.

With approval from Williamson County commissioners earlier this year, the girls purchased and installed the scanners so anyone who finds a lost dog can scan for a microchip.

They say it’s all in the name of improving their community and looking out for adorable pets in the process.

“Selling cookies is of course really fun but it feels really great knowing we helped a lot of lost animals,” explained Girl Scout Ainslee Wright.

“I just think it’s really fun to hang out with my best friends and do good things for our community,” added Maddie Marshall.

“Our whole troop are animal lovers so that sealed the deal for us,” said her friend Roxanne Degrie.

“This wouldn’t have been possible if people didn’t like cookies!” laughed Lexie Stark.

You can find the scanners at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library at the Williamson County animal shelter.

