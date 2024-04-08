Former Iowa nurse practitioner charged with sex trafficking faces new civil lawsuit

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ames man facing more than a dozen sex trafficking charges is now named in a civil lawsuit by one of his alleged victims.

The new lawsuit claims former nurse practitioner Carl Markley fired the plaintiff from his wellness clinic after the plaintiff’s parents started questioning Markley’s “physical exams” of the plaintiff.

Markley faces 15 counts of sex trafficking after he was arrested back in November, where he allegedly attempted to use fraud and coercion to get the victims to engage in commercial sex acts. He’s accused of using his status as a nurse practitioner and businessman to inappropriately touch boys.

The plaintiff in the civil lawsuit alleges that the physical exams were required to work under Markley.

Markley’s federal trial is expected to begin in September. He was arrested and charged in state District Court in April 2023 after being accused of inappropriately touching a teenager during a physical. Days later, he was arrested on several more charges. The federal charges came in November 2023.

Markley conducted physicals for multiple school districts, including Ames and Gilbert. Court records also show he paid for sex at a motel and apartment complex he owns.

