FIFA to consider changes to policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries

NEW YORK (AP) — FIFA says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries as part of an agreement with a soccer promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy. Relevent Sports lawyer Jeffrey L. Kessler filed a letter Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan stating FIFA and his client agreed to the dismissal. Keller wrote FIFA agreed to abide by any injunction arising from the lawsuit. Relevent Sports sued FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2019 over attempts by those governing bodies to block international teams from playing in the U.S.

