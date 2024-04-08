EU Red Sea navy mission commander hopes for more ships to repel Houthi attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The commander of a European Union naval mission in the Red Sea wants to significantly increase its size to better defend against attacks by Houthi rebels. Just four warships are currently patrolling an area twice the size of the 27-nation bloc. The EU mission has escorted 68 ships and repelled 11 attacks since it was established in February. The southern part of the Red Sea is deemed a high-risk zone. Mission commander Vasilios Gryparis said Monday that “to cross the high-risk area takes almost two days.” He says the zone “has seen multiple attacks in the past months.” Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a campaign of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in November.

