Culinary diplomacy: The internet is obsessed with what Janet Yellen eats in China
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — Ever since she ate mushrooms that can have psychedelic effects in Beijing last July, Janet Yellen has united Americans and Chinese in wanting to know what she will eat next. Now that the U.S. Treasury secretary is back in China this week, having stopped in Guangzhou and Beijing, many people are less interested in her travels to rebuild relations between the world’s two biggest economies, and more fascinated with what she’ll eat next and where. Even some of the highest ranking Chinese politicians are taking notice of her popularity on the culinary arts scene.