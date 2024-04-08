Colorado politics reporter’s expulsion from a Republican gathering causes uproar

DENVER (AP) — Politicians and news outlets have expressed outrage over the expulsion of a Colorado politics reporter from a Republican gathering over the weekend. Sandra Fish, a reporter for the Colorado Sun, was told Saturday that the state party chairman believed her reporting was “very unfair.” Journalists and some elected officials, including the former chair of the Colorado Republican Party, have defended Fish on social media. The party chairman, Dave Williams, said he had no apologies for kicking Fish out, and accused her of being a “fake journalist” and the Colorado Sun of being biased. Williams didn’t provide examples of where he thought Fish was biased or inaccurate.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.