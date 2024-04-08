British, French troops march in historic joint parades in London and Paris in a show of solidarity

LONDON (AP) — French troops have joined their British counterparts in the famous Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace for the first time, marching together in a display of solidarity between Britain and France. At a parallel ceremony in Paris, British soldiers donned tall bearskin hats to take part in an unprecedented joint military parade in front of the presidential Palace. The twin events were to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, the 1904 diplomatic agreement between Britain and France that paved the way for their collaboration in both world wars. French President Emmanuel Macron said the alliance was as relevant as ever amid the war in Ukraine.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.