Billie Eilish announces new album: ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ arrives next month

Published 1:56 PM

By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish announced that her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released on May 17. The news arrived Monday via Instagram, where Eilish shared the album artwork. It features the pop singer floating in a body of water after being ejected from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she will not drop singles in advance of the release.  Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” All physical variants of the release will feature the same tracklist and will be made of 100% recyclable materials.

