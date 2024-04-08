5 things to know for April 8: Eclipse, Gaza, Ukraine, Congress, Boeing

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Huge swaths of North America today will suddenly darken and the clouds will eerily vanish — a cue for sky-watchers that the total solar eclipse is about to begin. The celestial event itself will have no effect on wireless networks but phone providers are preparing for potential disruptions as massive crowds will hold their cell phones skyward in unison to capture the moment.

1. Eclipse

Millions of people across Mexico, the United States and Canada will be able to see a total solar eclipse in the coming hours. The path of totality — where it’s possible to see the moon completely block out the sun — will draw thousands of tourists to states from Texas to Maine. Those who are not in areas with the best view are still likely to get a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse when the moon covers part of the sun. But for many Americans, this will be the last chance to see a total solar eclipse for 20 years. The next one won’t be visible across the contiguous US again until August 2044.

Use this interactive tool to learn what time the eclipse may be visible near you.

2. Gaza

Israel has withdrawn its forces from Khan Younis in southern Gaza after months of fierce fighting that left much of the city in ruins. But Israeli troops are “far from stopping” operations in the enclave, the military’s chief of staff said. Israel’s defense minister emphasized that troops would prepare for new missions, including in Rafah, where about 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering. Also over the weekend, talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo yielded “significant progress” and consensus on many controversial points, Egyptian state media reported. The negotiations aim to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal.

3. Ukraine

In his starkest warning yet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country will lose the war with Russia if the US doesn’t supply more military aid. Zelensky, in a video conference Sunday, pleaded for more munitions and warned that “other states will be attacked” if Ukraine is unable to sustain its resistance. Meanwhile, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine was damaged Sunday in a drone attack. The International Atomic Energy Agency called the strike “a serious incident (with) potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor’s containment system” but stressed the damage did not compromise nuclear safety.

4. Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a looming threat to his speakership and mounting pressure to decide whether he will finally move ahead on aid to Ukraine. Last week, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bluntly warned Johnson that moving ahead with an aid package for Ukraine would be one of “the most egregious things he could do” and threatened to force a House vote seeking his ouster. The issue for Johnson remains that any aid to Ukraine will need a large number of Democratic votes — including from lawmakers who are aiming to include funding for Israel in the package. Congress will also confront a series of other major issues this week, including an impeachment battle against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and recovery efforts following the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge.

5. Boeing

A Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 plane operated by Southwest Airlines returned safely to Denver International Airport on Sunday after losing an engine cover. The FAA said it will investigate the incident, which occurred during takeoff. In recorded air traffic control audio, one of the pilots said “several passengers and flight attendants heard something loud hit the wing.” This is the latest in a string of mechanical issues to plague Boeing aircraft across a range of airlines over the past several months even as the company has faced years of scrutiny regarding the safety of its planes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Lone ticket wins nearly $1.33 billion Powerball jackpot

A ticket sold in Oregon has won what’s believed to be the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

March Madness: All eyes on college basketball championship games

The South Carolina Gamecocks won the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball national championship Sunday and prevented Caitlin Clark from having the perfect end to her college career. On the men’s side, Purdue and UConn will face off in the championship game later today.

Highlights from CMT Music Awards

The late country music singer Toby Keith was honored during Sunday’s CMT Music Awards with a celebratory tribute performance, backed by his longtime band on stage.

Looking for a late-night meal?

Good luck finding a restaurant open at 3:00 a.m. Read why many diners offering 24-hour service have shut their doors.

Is your favorite lip balm making your chapped lips worse?

These popular lip balm ingredients will dry out rather than moisturize your chapped lips.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$50.5 million

That’s how much Donald Trump’s campaign said it brought in at a Saturday fundraiser in Florida, setting a record for a single fundraising event. The haul comes as the former president’s political operation scrambles to close its financial gap with President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Debt cancellation not only benefits borrowers, it benefits the entire economy.”

— The Biden administration, unveiling details of a new plan to forgive student loan debt. The proposals announced today will mark Biden’s second attempt to implement broad student loan forgiveness after the Supreme Court struck down his first plan last summer.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

New device helps the blind experience the eclipse

A new technology developed by Harvard researchers allows visually impaired or blind people to experience the eclipse. See how it works.

