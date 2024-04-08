3 dead, including shooter, after shooting inside Las Vegas law office, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say three people died Monday in a shooting inside a law office in the affluent Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference that the shooter was among the dead. Police officers believe the man killed himself. McMahill says the two victims were a man and a woman. The shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of an office building in the masterplanned community. Summerlin stretches along the city’s western edge, about 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip.

