Top UN court will hold hearings in a case accusing Germany of facilitating Israel’s Gaza conflict

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court is hearing a case on Monday that seeks an end of German military and other aid to Israel. Nicaragua claims that Berlin is “facilitating” acts of genocide and breaches of international law in Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has left more than 33,000 Palestinians dead. Israel strongly denies its military campaign amounts to breaches of the Genocide Convention. While the case brought by Nicaragua centers on Germany, it indirectly takes aim at Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people. Germany’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Berlin rejects Nicaragua’s accusations and has never breached either the genocide convention or international humanitarian law.

