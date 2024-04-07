Severe storms may pose a threat to solar eclipse viewers

By Caitlin Kaiser & Elisa Raffa, CNN Meteorologists

(CNN) — Excited eclipse watchers, watch out: Weather could complicate attempts to see the epic astronomical phenomenon in parts of the Southwest.

There is a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather on Monday, potentially affecting those in the path of totality (where it’s possible to see the moon completely block out the sun) across much of Texas as well as parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

The risk for severe weather overlaps with portions of the path of totality, including over Dallas.

The National Weather Service in Dallas is forecasting mostly cloudy skies during the eclipse, with scattered storms starting in the early evening. The severe weather is expected to move into the region after the eclipse, but could be hazardous to those traveling through the area.

The main threats associated with this system are a few tornadoes, damaging winds, and large to very large hail, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

High cloud coverage is also forecast for much of the South and the Ohio Valley, posing a threat to optimal viewing. But clouds do not completely inhibit the experience.

Different types of clouds obscure more or less of the sun and fill more or less of the sky to varying extents. So exactly what combination you have will change your experience.

But in general, mostly cloudy skies could block the ability to see eclipse-related phenomena like partial crescent shadows, Baily’s beads, or the sun’s corona. Still, despite cloud cover, viewers will be able to experience total darkness on the path of totality.

Along the path in the Midwest, the majority of cloud cover is forecast to clear out by late morning. “Some high clouds are expected. However, these would likely be thinner and less likely to significantly hamper eclipse viewing,” says the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

On the bright side, parts of the Northeast are forecast to have clear skies around eclipse time, making way for some of the best viewing.

A total of 32 million people in the US are located within the eclipse’s 115-mile-wide path of totality and will have the chance to see the cosmological marvel.

It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come often: Another total solar eclipse won’t be visible across the contiguous US again until August 2044.

On Monday, viewers will first see a partial eclipse, in which the moon appears to take a “bite” out of the sun, which can last between 70 and 80 minutes, NASA says.

Then, the total solar eclipse will last between 3½ and 4 minutes for viewers directly in the path of totality, says NASA. Viewers will be able to glimpse the sun’s corona, its ultrahot outer atmosphere, which emits a glow that can be seen around the moon.

