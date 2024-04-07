Motorcycle bomb kills 2 people and wounds 5 in Pakistan’s restive southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A police official says a motorcycle bomb has killed two people and injured five in Pakistan’s restive southwest. It’s the latest unrest to hit Baluchistan province, where militants have tried to target a naval facility and a government building in recent weeks. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s blast in Khuzdar city. The official said a woman and two policemen were among the injured. For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

