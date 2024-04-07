Miami-area shootout leaves security guard and suspect dead, police officer and 6 others injured

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A security guard was killed and a police officer shot before other officers killed a gunman in a shootout at a Miami-area shopping center. Doral police say the gunfire began early Saturday at CityPlace. A security guard was fatally shot trying during an altercation before two responding officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Police say a Doral officer was shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to himself as the gunfight continued. The officer is in stable condition. One of the six bystanders who were shot is in critical condition. Police didn’t say how the altercation started.

