Iranian official warns Israel that its embassies are not safe after deadly Damascus strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — A top Iranian military adviser has warned Israel that none of its embassies are safe following a strike in Damascus last week that killed two elite Iranian generals. Iran blamed Israel. Regional tensions have threatened to draw the Middle East into a wider conflict as Israel’s war against Hamas marks six months. Also Sunday, the Israeli military announced it is drawing back some forces from southern Gaza. That brings troop levels in Gaza to some of the lowest levels since the war began. That raises questions about Israel’s plans, especially the fate of Gaza’s southernmost Gaza city of Rafah.

By JACK JEFFERY and TIA GOLDENBERG Associated Press

