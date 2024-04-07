First an earthquake, now an eclipse. Yankees to play ball on same day as another natural phenomenon

NEW YORK (AP) — A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook New York City on Friday as the Yankees went through batting practice before their home opener. Three days later, the Yankees will play after another natural phenomenon. At least this one will be expected. A solar eclipse is forecast to take place Monday afternoon, with parts of upstate New York being in its path of totality. The Yankees host the Marlins at 6:05 p.m. in a game that was pushed back four hours because of the potential for delays. The first 15,000 fans to arrive will receive a Yankees solar eclipse T-shirt.

