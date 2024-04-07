Skip to Content
News

Fatal crash after driver drives off I-25 bridge fleeing from troopers

MGN
By
Published 9:43 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says an investigation is underway after a driver fled a traffic stop before driving off of a bridge.

At 12:03 a.m. on Sunday, CSP said they were attempting a traffic stop near southbound I-25 and Circle.

Officials with CSP say the female driver began to drive away from troopers and off a bridge on I-25 onto Highway 85.

They say the driver landed upside down and the female was ejected from the car. The vehicle was reportedly hit by several other cars.

CSP says the driver was pronounced dead on scene, however they have not released a name.

After closing the area for several hours to cleanup and investigate, it has since reopened.

They say minor damage was done to a portion of the guard rail.

This is an on-going investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content