Fatal crash after driver drives off I-25 bridge fleeing from troopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says an investigation is underway after a driver fled a traffic stop before driving off of a bridge.

At 12:03 a.m. on Sunday, CSP said they were attempting a traffic stop near southbound I-25 and Circle.

Officials with CSP say the female driver began to drive away from troopers and off a bridge on I-25 onto Highway 85.

They say the driver landed upside down and the female was ejected from the car. The vehicle was reportedly hit by several other cars.

CSP says the driver was pronounced dead on scene, however they have not released a name.

After closing the area for several hours to cleanup and investigate, it has since reopened.

They say minor damage was done to a portion of the guard rail.

This is an on-going investigation.