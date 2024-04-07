A child is dead and 2 adults are hospitalized in a car crash with a semitruck in Idaho, police say

Idaho State Police say a driver veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck, killing a child and sending two adults to the hospital. The kid was in a child safety seat and died of injuries at the scene of the early Sunday morning crash. Police say the driver and an adult passenger were transported by air ambulance to the hospital. Both women were wearing their seatbelts. A 47-year-old man from Twin Falls, Idaho, driving the semitruck was not transported to a hospital. The collision in southern Idaho closed the highway for six hours and remains under investigation.

