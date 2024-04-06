Yandy Diaz caps late rally with 2-run single, Rays beat the Rockies 8-6 for 1st road win

DENVER (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a go-ahead two-run single to cap a five-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on a blustery Saturday night. The Rays overcame home runs by Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle in winning on the road for the first time this season. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner, bidding for his first win since missing most of last season after his skull was fractured when he was struck in the head by a comebacker, struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and left with a 6-1 lead. Garrett Cleavinger (1-0) got the win in the relief, and Colin Pouche worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.

